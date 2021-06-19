Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 418,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,332,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 215,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 158,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $6,784,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.92.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

