Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.93. 15,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 19,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAWLF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

