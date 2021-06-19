BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 1.7%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €38.25 ($45.00) and last traded at €38.60 ($45.41). Approximately 15,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.25 ($46.18).

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.17.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

