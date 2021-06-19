United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Short Interest Update

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 12,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,685 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.16 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

