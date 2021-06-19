44,999 Shares in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

