Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,214,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,508,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $208.93 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $143.51 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.26.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

