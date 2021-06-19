Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 18.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,172.00, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.