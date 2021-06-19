Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $36.90 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

