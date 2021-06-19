Financial Analysis: Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) versus Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trevali Mining and Fortescue Metals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Fortescue Metals Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Trevali Mining currently has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.90%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Fortescue Metals Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Fortescue Metals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -30.16% -5.06% -2.12% Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trevali Mining and Fortescue Metals Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.66 -$239.33 million N/A N/A Fortescue Metals Group $12.82 billion 3.99 $4.74 billion $3.06 10.85

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Summary

Fortescue Metals Group beats Trevali Mining on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of properties situated in Ecuador and Argentina. Further, it provides port towage services. Fortescue Metals Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

