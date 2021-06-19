Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,965 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 113,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,354,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT opened at $14.14 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

