Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 148,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 483,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 29,389 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPYU stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $703.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

