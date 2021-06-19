Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 592 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after acquiring an additional 130,668 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 373,517 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

MTSI stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -838.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

