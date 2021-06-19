Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.