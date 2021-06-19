Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $135.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

