Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 105.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

