Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 50.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $43.70 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

