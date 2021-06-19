Michael J. Berry Sells 3,322 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

