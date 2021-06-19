Short Interest in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Expands By 24.2%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

National HealthCare stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.24. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National HealthCare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

