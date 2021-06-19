BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 40.0% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,397,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,511,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 126.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 397.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 207.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $321.81 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $175.45 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,170,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,847 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

