JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $61,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.