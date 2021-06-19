Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335,384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Atmos Energy worth $63,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $97.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

