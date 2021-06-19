Insider Buying: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,135.

DPM opened at C$7.56 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.22 and a 12-month high of C$10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.