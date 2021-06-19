Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $140,800.00 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ANGI stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,356.00 and a beta of 2.01.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.
About Angi
Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.
