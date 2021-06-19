Brokerages Set Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) PT at $46.60

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:AX opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $54.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

