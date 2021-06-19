Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNNVF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

