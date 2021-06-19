Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells 15,848 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $557,952.20.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $82,831,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,890,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

