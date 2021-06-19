JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $68,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in MasTec by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in MasTec by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $655,624. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

