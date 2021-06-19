iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $71,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

