The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $72,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $170.49 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.