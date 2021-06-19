E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 88,761 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

