E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

