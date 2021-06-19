Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $889,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $7,950,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 48.4% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $113.42 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.99.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

