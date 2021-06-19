Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

IPAY opened at $69.76 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73.

