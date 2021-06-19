Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,438,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,294,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.