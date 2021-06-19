Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,375 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,442,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $69.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.