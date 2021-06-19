Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $37,371,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.66 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

