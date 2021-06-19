Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $101.37 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $103.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

