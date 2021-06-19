Sei Investments Co. Has $7.70 Million Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,412 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $14,328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after purchasing an additional 419,970 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

