Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.37.

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54. Lennar has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,489,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

