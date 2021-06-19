Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.37.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.17 on Friday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 5,219.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.