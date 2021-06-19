Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 921 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 198.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $268.16 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $184.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

