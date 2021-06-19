Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18. Sify Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

