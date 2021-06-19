Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

