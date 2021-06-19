Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 44.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

NYSE:LH opened at $260.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.