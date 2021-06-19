Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80.

