CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $346,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,866 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,788. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OTRK opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.35. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTRK shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

