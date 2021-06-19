CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.