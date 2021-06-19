CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 382 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

