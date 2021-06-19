UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,082 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 59.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

