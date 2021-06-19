Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,324 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Equitable were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

